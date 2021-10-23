SAN LUIS, Ariz. – For Mayor Gerardo Sanchez, the federal government’s decision to reopen the border to tourists and shoppers from Mexico couldn’t come at a better time, especially with the holiday season approaching.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security set Nov. 8 as the date ports of entry in San Luis and other U.S. border cities will begin allowing across Mexicans for non-essential visits.
The closures have been in place since March 2020 in an effort to contain COVID-19. Only those Mexicans with reasons deemed essential for coming to the United States were allowed in, such as those with jobs in this country, those pursuing education and those needing medical care.
“This is going to be very important for the holidays that are coming – for Thanksgiving, for Christmas, for New Year’s Day,” Sanchez said. “We are going to be able to do a lot of things that we haven’t been able to do over the past year. Families are going to get together again. There are people who haven’t seen one another in a long time because of the border closure, and we are going to go back to seeing more pedestrians on Main Street, where businesses have suffered the most.”
Shops in downtown San Luis typically depend on consumers from Mexico for most or much of their sales. Sanchez said purchases by shoppers from Mexico account for nearly 60% of the city’s annual sales tax revenue.
“Businesses on Main Street are the ones that have suffered the most without that flow (of shoppers),” Sanchez said. “Various ones have closed during these months. The reopening is going to help a lot. But we won’t know from the numbers the impact (of reopening) on the economy for awhile, for some months.”
Absent Mexican shoppers, businesses in San Luis and elsewhere around Yuma County were able to fall back on other pillars of the area’s economy to stay afloat, said Alejandro Figueroa, director of economic development and intergovernmental relations for Yuma County.
“With the (relief payments) from the federal govern, more money moved into the local economy, and the businesses benefited,” he said. “Besides, agriculture and the military bases didn’t stop working. Those are essential industries that didn’t stop in the pandemic, and that helped the economy of the county a lot.”
Figueroa welcomes the reopening of the border as a positive development, but said Yuma County can’t afford not to redouble efforts to promote itself as a destination for Mexican shoppers and visitors.
“We can’t assume that just because the border is reopening that they are going to come,” he said. “Consumers are finding options in other communities like Calexico, San Diego and Phoenix, and in Mexico online purchases are growing. So we have many challenges. We have to make sure that they come here and shop as much as or more than before.”
Figueroa also foresees the county benefiting from the simultaneous reopening of the U.S.-Canadian border to winter visitors who traditionally come to this area during the cooler months.
“The number of visitors from Canada dropped a lot last year because of the pandemic and because of the closures of land ports of entry. Some came by airplane but there weren’t as many as in prior years, and they were here for less time.”
Sanchez believes the reopening will help toward mitigating COVID-19 in Yuma County, since entry will be allowed only to those who have been fully vaccinated.
As of Wednesday, 77% of eligible people in Sonora had been vaccinated, while 81% in Baja California had been vaccinated, according to Mexico’s Health Ministry.
“Reopening the border to tourism is going to motivate more people in the neighboring cities in Mexico to get vaccinates, and it’s going to help all of us,” Sanchez said. “I believe that is going to reduce the risk feared by people who are against reopening the border.”