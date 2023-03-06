AMBULANCIA (copy)

The city of San Luis is purchasing a new ambulance to supplement one seen here in the photo.

 PHOTO COURTESY SAN LUIS FIRE DEPARTMENT

SAN LUIS, Ariz. – The city is purchasing a new ambulance a year earlier than planned because an existing ambulance was damaged in an accident.

The San Luis City Council recently approved the transfer of funds within the city’s fire department budget to pay for the ambulance that will cost $228,900.

