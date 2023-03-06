SAN LUIS, Ariz. – The city is purchasing a new ambulance a year earlier than planned because an existing ambulance was damaged in an accident.
The San Luis City Council recently approved the transfer of funds within the city’s fire department budget to pay for the ambulance that will cost $228,900.
A city ambulance was damaged in an accident in December, city Fire Chief Angel Ramirez said, and repairs are not expected to be done until the fall.
“The ambulance was not a total loss,” he said. “The insurance company is paying for the repair, but the problem we have is that we are without one ambulance, and in the summer we need to have it because that’s when we most need a backup vehicle.”
He said the fire department is most in need of backup ambulances in the summer months, when the frontline vehicles are more apt to suffer breakdowns.
Had one of its existing ambulances not been in the accident, the city would have delayed the purchase another year.
Ramirez said the city will work with Houston-Galveston Area Council, a procurement agency, to purchase an ambulance with most of the specifications the fire department needs.
“This is going to allow us to have a new ambulance this fiscal year, in time for the summer, and be able to assign a new ambulance to the new station on the east side of the city that will be ready by then.”
With the purchase on the new ambulance, the fire department will have four in regular service and two in backup.