BULEVAR 1 (copy)
Buy Now

San Luis is looking for $30 million for widening of Cesar Chavez Boulevard.

 FILE PHOTO

SAN LUIS, Ariz. – The widening of Cesar Chavez Boulevard here is in the design stage, but the city still needs nearly $30 million to pay for the project.

The city’s recent application to the U.S. Department of Transportation for a Raise grant was turned down, leaving the city to look for other funding sources for widening one of the two major roads leading in and out of San Luis.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you