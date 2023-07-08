SAN LUIS, Ariz. – The widening of Cesar Chavez Boulevard here is in the design stage, but the city still needs nearly $30 million to pay for the project.
The city’s recent application to the U.S. Department of Transportation for a Raise grant was turned down, leaving the city to look for other funding sources for widening one of the two major roads leading in and out of San Luis.
The cost to widen Cesar Chavez Boulevard from two to four lanes between Main Street and its linkup to State Route 195 is estimated at $63 million. The Arizona Department of Transportation has approved $33 million for the widening, and the city hoped to get nearly $25 million in Raise funding to cover most of the rest of the cost.
“All we can do is continue to be optimistic and apply for different funding sources,” said Jenny Torres, acting city administrator for San Luis.
She said one of the challenges for the city in lining up funds for the work has been rising constructions costs that have driven up the project’s price tag. In October, the estimated cost of the project was $54 million.
Last month, the city signed an intergovernmental agreement with ADOT allowing the state agency to oversee the design work for the widening. The design is slated to be done next year, and the city hopes by then to have the additional funds needed for the work.
Cesar Chavez Boulevard not only serves as a leg of a highway linking San Luis and Yuma, but allows San Luis residents to travel more quickly between the city’s east and west sides. City officials say traffic on Cesar Chavez has grown markedly, requiring the widening to four lanes.
Torres said San Luis must seek grants to pay for the balance of the cost of the project because it doesn’t have enough money of its own.
The city had been turned down for a Raise grant on two previous occasions, Torres said.
“We are going to review what were the deficiencies in the application and redo it,” she said. “The only problem that I see is that Raise funds were already allocated for (Yuma) county and it could be that was a limitation on us for getting a grant.”
The other option, she said, would be to seek a U.S. Transportation Department grant through a separate program, the Rural Surface Transportation grant program.
Torres said the city has also been turned down for that grant two previous times. On the last occasion, it was among 24 finalists selected from among nearly 240 applicants.