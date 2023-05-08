A group of high school students in San Luis, Ariz., have shared their life experiences in a book they hope will inspire others to tackle and overcome the challenges in their own lives.

The students from the PPEP TEC charter high school in San Luis collectively penned “Be the Architect of Your Destiny,” a motivational book presented at a recent event at the Yuma Civic Center and which is available for purchase online or at the school.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you