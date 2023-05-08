A group of high school students in San Luis, Ariz., have shared their life experiences in a book they hope will inspire others to tackle and overcome the challenges in their own lives.
The students from the PPEP TEC charter high school in San Luis collectively penned “Be the Architect of Your Destiny,” a motivational book presented at a recent event at the Yuma Civic Center and which is available for purchase online or at the school.
Participating students contributed a chapter apiece recounting the challenges and experiences in their lives and what they did to overcome those challenges.
Lizbeth Sarabia, 17, was one of the student contributors to the book.
“It was a unique and incomparable experience to be be able to express myself through the book and write about what we went through, expressing how we feel, and being able to impact people who are going to read it, who identify with it, and who will know that there is always a light at the end of the tunnel.
“I wrote about how to use one’s talents, leaving aside fears, (ignoring) the voices in your head that tell you can’t do something,” Sarabia said. “At times we carry our talents like they were in a backpack, going from here to there, but we don’t use them. But if we use them, we make a difference.”
The students began working in January on the book with the help of their teacher at PPEP TEC, Cynthia Luna.
“In truth it was a challenge because of the short amount of time they had to do it (and) because it wasn’t just about writing. It was also about opening the heart, and that takes so much.
“The chapters are about their personal lives; they aren’t invented. Encouraging oneself to do that so other people can read it is truly brave,” said Luna, who wrote the prologue for “Be the Architect of Your Destiny.”
Greco Diaz, 16, wrote about his parents’ divorce and its impact on him and the family in the chapter he wrote.
“I was excited to take part in the book,” he said. “It was a new experience and I liked being able to give advice to other youths who may be going through the same thing,” he said.
“There are times when someone can feel greatly affected by the moments that go by. A lot of marriages don’t last any more, and it’s really difficult for the parents to talk to their kids about what is happening and for the kids to understand it.”
Other students who wrote chapters for the book were William Alvarado, Carlos Orellana, Nathan Aguilar, Eric Montiel, Abraham Aguilar, Alejandra Dorado, Mayrani Hernandez, Eliza Luna, Edel Ochoa and Ibraham Aguilar.
The book can be purchased on Amazon or at the PPEP TEC campus in San Luis, 1233 N. Main St. For more information, call the campus at 928-627-8550.
Luna said proceeds from sales fo the book will be donated to the school.