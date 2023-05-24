SAN LUIS, Ariz. – City Hall is planning to take back a building it has rented to a nonprofit organization that instead wants to extend the lease another two years.
The city in April sent a notice to PPEP Inc. to vacate the building at 731 N. William Brooks Ave. by Sept. 7.
The building previously housed the city library, and PPEP, a Tucson-based educational organization, has rented it since 2010 for the YouthBuild remedial education and job train programs and other services it provides in San Luis,
The building was a subject of discussion by the San Luis City Council at a recent work session after PPEP asked to extend its rental lease another 24 months.
Assistant City Administrator Jenny Torres said the city’s parks and recreation department wants to take over the building for after-school programs it offers youths.
Kari Hogan, deputy chief executive officer of PPEP, told the council the educational organization eventually will move the YouthBuild program to a building it will construct on the same site as its soon-to-open charter high school on San Luis Plaza Drive. But it needs the two-year extension to give it time to finish the building, she said.
Hogan said PPEP would agree to pay more in rent to stay in the city-owned building. It pays the city 38 cents per square foot, a rate that has remained unchanged since it began rending the building.
“We are asking the council to continue working with us like the good partners we have been,” she said.
Councilwoman Gloria Torres said she was in favor of granting the extension, noting she once completed a vocational program through PPEP that helped her find new opportunities.
“I graduated from PPEP in 1988 and it was a big help for me. I was working in the fields. I was the oldest person in the class, but it is a program that helps keep youths off the street. I hope that we can help them until they finish their building.”
Jose Cisneros, the city’s acting parks and recreation director, said the city wants to take over the building because it needs space for after-school music and arts classes that are rapidly growing in attendance.
Mayor Nieves Riedel said she has offered to help PPEP find a new building, and that, as a builder, has offered to build a building and rent it to PPEP.
In an interview after the session, she said her main concern is providing adequate space to allow after-school programs for youths to take place.
She added that the city, by renting the current building to PPEP at far below market value, could be undercutting private enterprise and setting itself up for a lawsuit.
“(Voters) elected me to watch our city finances and to provide services to the members of my community,” she said. “I’m not going to break any law.”
The council took no action at the work session on PPEP’s request for an extension of the rental agreement. Unless it does between now and September, PPEP will have to vacate the building.