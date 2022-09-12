IAN McDOUGALL (copy)

IAN McDOUGALL

SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Ian McDougall of San Luis High School is in the running for national honors after having been named the 2022 Arizona History Teacher of the Year from the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History.

“It is an honor to win the prestigious award of 2022 Arizona History Teacher of the Year,” said McDougall, who has spent 17 of his 18 years as a teacher in San Luis.

