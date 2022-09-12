SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Ian McDougall of San Luis High School is in the running for national honors after having been named the 2022 Arizona History Teacher of the Year from the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History.
“It is an honor to win the prestigious award of 2022 Arizona History Teacher of the Year,” said McDougall, who has spent 17 of his 18 years as a teacher in San Luis.
“The Gilder Lehrman State History Teacher of the Year is the top state award for history teachers and I am filled with pride at being this year’s Arizona recipient. It makes it even more rewarding to be nominated for the award by my students who push me to improve and are willing to laugh when I fail trying something new. Their energy in my class each day makes the work worth it.”
The Gilder institute is a nationwide nonprofit organization dedicated to history education at the elementary and high school levels.
The institute selects one history of the year teacher from every state, the District of Columbia, Department of Defense schools and U.S. territories. McDougall now is one of 53 finalists for the 2022 National History Teacher of the Year Award, slated to be presented in November.
“Along with being a passionate history teacher Mr. McDougall creates engaging lessons,” SLHS Principal Rob Jankowski said. “Using various AVID strategies that focus on writing, inquiry, collaboration, organization and reading, Mr. McDougall’s students maintain a high level of engagement. Mr. McDougall is able to create such engaging history lessons by staying current with the history curriculum.”
McDougall has attended summer history seminars at Oxford University and University of Virginia through the Gilder institute. The programs helped him to earn his master’s degree in American history while continuing to teach and coach at San Luis High School. He has served at the school as Advanced Placement (AP) teacher in US History, AP World History and in the AP European History.
He also has worked as an adjunct professor of history at Arizona Western College since 2018.