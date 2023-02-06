MANNINGS 1 (copy)
Buy Now

Esther Mannings, a fourth-grade teacher at Cesar Chavez Elementary School, has been named to the IXL’s Elite 100, recognizing her efforts to help struggling students.

 PHOTO BY CESAR NEYOY/BAJO EL SOL

SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Esther Mannings, a fourth-grade teacher at Cesar Chavez Elementary School here, has been honored for a third time for helping students lagging academically to catch up.

IXL Learning, a San Mateo, Calif.-based education company that provides educators with personalized learning technology, included Mannings on its Elite100 list recognizing educators for using the IXL platform to help students catch up academically in the 2021-22 school year. Mannings was named two years previously to the list that honors teachers in grades kindergarten through 12th grade.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you