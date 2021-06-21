SAN LUIS, Ariz. – With COVID-19 cases around Yuma County having dropped dramatically, this city will go back to hosting the public at an outdoor Fourth of July celebration this year.
The San Luis City Council on Wednesday this week authorized the city to spend a little more than $18,000 to rent a stage and sound equipment for live music for the celebration, as well as about $6,000 for slides and other playground equipment for a children’s play area that will be set up.
Joe Orduño Park on Cesar Chavez Boulevard and east of Main Street will again serve as venue for an event that in pre-pandemic years drew tens of thousands of people from San Luis, elsewhere in Yuma County and from neighboring San Luis Rio Colorado, Son.
The city hosted a virtually celebration of the nation’s birthday in July 2020 in efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 and had planned to do so again this year.
The decision to host in in-person celebration follows decisions by the cities of Somerton and Yuma to do the same.
This year, fireworks will be set off not only at Joe Orduño Park but at city-owned property on the east side of San Luis to offer an exhibition that can be seen by residents who choose to stay home during the celebration.