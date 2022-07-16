SAN LUIS, Ariz. – The mayor and city council here want to know what the public thinks about discontinuing medical insurance coverage they receive through the city.
Ultimately it’s up to the council to decide whether to keep or drop its own coverage, but first the city is going to poll residents of the city.
Councilman Jose Ponce has proposed ending the coverage, saying it’s an unnecessary expense to the city, given that the council members and the mayor are covered through their regular jobs or through Medicare.
Most of the other council members rejected the idea when he brought it up last month, but they decided this week to present the question to residents in a poll.
The city spends nearly $210,000 a year on salaries and benefits, including medical coverage and retirement contributions, on its mayor and six other councilmen. Of that, nearly $125,000 goes to provide the council members and, their dependents in some cases, the same coverage provided to city employees.
While no one opposed polling residents, Mayor Gerardo Sanchez and Councilwoman Gloria Torres said it would be unfair to make a decision that wouldn’t take effect until the start of 2023, just as newly elected council members are taking office.
In an interview, Sanchez restated his previous objections to Ponce’s proposal, saying council members are deserving of the benefits, given the time commitment they make to the city as elected officials. He added that part of their council salaries is deducted to help pay for the coverage.
Sanchez said the council decided in 2005 to provide city health coverage to its members, and that no one has proposed ending it until Ponce did so last month.
Louie Galaviz, the acting city administrator, said it would take nearly a month to have the poll ready to present to residents.