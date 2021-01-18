SAN LUIS, ARIZ – City Hall will use a collections agency to recover more than $72,000 owed by residents for city water and sewer service.
The San Luis City Council on Wednesday authorized an ordinance to send delinquent water and sewer bills to the Valley Collection Service of Glendale, Ariz., for collection.
Valley Collection will add an 20% penalty charge to each delinquent bill.
The measure is aimed at water and sewer customers who could not be contacted by city concerning their delinquent bills and those who failed to fulfill previously agreed-upon payment plans with the city. They collectively owe $72,780.63, city official said.
“They have been given a lot of opportunity (to pay their bills), and there are people who haven’t even approached (the city) to discuss a (payment) agreement,” Mayor Gerardo Sanchez said. “We don’t want to see the city fall back into a difficult situation because of delinquent water or sewer payments.”
In 2020, City Hall suspended cutoffs of water service to consumers who, because of financial problems caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, were having difficulties paying their bills.
San Luis officials said hiring a collection agency was the last option available to the city after being unable to collect overdue payments.
City Administrator Tadeo De La Hoya said amount of delinquent payments represents a sizable portion of the water and sewer budgets, and said the goal in hiring the collection agency is to prevent the total from increasing further.
Nearly 10 years ago, the city approved significant increases in utility rates in efforts to make water, sewer and trash collection services financially self-sufficient. Previously those services were subsidized by the city’s general fund.
The increases prompted numerous complaints from residents, along with threats to recall council members.