SAN LUIS, Ariz. – The city will get nearly $12 million in the first of two rounds of pandemic relief funds from the federal government, and city officials are weighing alternatives for use of the money.
President Biden in March signed into law the America Rescue Plan Act, a $1.9 trillion stimulus package that included $3.5 billion to help municipal, county and state governments to close budget shortfalls and ease the economic shock stemming from COVID-19.
Monica Castro, the San Luis finance director, said city department heads have compiled a list of proposed uses of the money, among them fiber optic upgrades in municipal offices, street work, and water and sewer system improvements. But she said the city will also seek residents’ ideas.
“We don’t want to hurry,” she said. “We want to take the time necessary to carefully consider all the alternatives and to involve the community. These are just the proposals of the department heads, the needs they have communicated to me.”
Unlike with the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act enacted a year earlier, the funding from the American Rescue Plan Act can be used to by local governments to pay for programs or public works projects that had to be delayed owing to revenue losses attributable to the pandemic.
Castro said the city’s calculated revenue losses were $2.3 million in 2020 and have been $1 million so far in 2021.
Department heads are urging that $2.6 million in ARP funds be invested in street improvement, information technology and fiber-optic projects delayed by pandemic-related shortfalls.
For its part, the Public Departments is proposing two different proposals for earmarking funds toward water and sewer projects, one for $5.2 million and the other for $11.5 million.
The city’s Economic Development Department is recommending the city contribute $2.9 million as part of the Yuma County government’s project to upgrade fiber-optic technology through the country. Also it is proposing setting aside $210,000 to start a program to provide loans of between $2,000 and $5,000 to small businesses.
Other suggestions include setting up a program to help residents pay off delinquent water bills, at a cost of $50,000; installing a kiosk in front of City Hall where residents could pay for city services, and allocating $60,000 for additional staff to help Municipal Court handle cases faster.
Louie Galaviz, the city’s interim administrator, proposed earmarking $300,000 for premium pay for employees who performed essential functions that didn’t allow them the option of working remotely during the pandemic, such as police, firefighters and other first responders, and public works employees.
Mayor Gerado Sanchez said the city will make sure residents have the opportunity to offer their ideas for use of the money.
“I am sure the council and (city staff) will have ideas, but also we are going to be involving the community.”
The city is slated to receive a little more than $5.8 million in the second round of funding through ARP in June 2022.