People crossing from Mexico are now getting welcomed by a colorful sign welcoming them to San Luis.
The sign, featuring freestanding multi-colored letters that depict such themes as the area’s agricultural industry, farm labor rights and bilateral relations, is in place next to the border at Main and Urtuzuastegui streets, in view of people arriving by vehicle or on foot from San Luis Rio Colorado, Son.
The letters SAN LUIS AZ make up the sign whose installation was approved in October by the San Luis City Council and paid for by the city.
The letters AZ depict the state’s colors, while images representing agriculture, the desert environment, local commerce, the United Farm Workers union appear on the other letters.
Also within the sign is a QR code that can be scanned to get access to the city’s website, sanluisaz.gov.
The sign appears on an island at the intersection where passers-by can take selfies next to the letters.