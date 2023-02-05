LETRAS SL (copy) (copy)
Seen from various angles is a sign that welcomes people arriving in San Luis, Ariz., from Mexico.

 PHOTOS BY CESAR NEYOY/BAJO EL SOL

People crossing from Mexico are now getting welcomed by a colorful sign welcoming them to San Luis.

The sign, featuring freestanding multi-colored letters that depict such themes as the area’s agricultural industry, farm labor rights and bilateral relations, is in place next to the border at Main and Urtuzuastegui streets, in view of people arriving by vehicle or on foot from San Luis Rio Colorado, Son.

