SAN LUIS, Ariz. – The city has wrapped up four street and water and sewer projects at a cost of $6.8 million.
Finalized were the two phases of resurfacing of Mesa Street, street improvements in the Rancho Los Oros subdivision, widening of the intersection of County 22nd Street and Sidewinder Road, and paving of County 24th Street from 10th Avenue to Avenue F-1/2. The latter project provided the city a second through street linking the west side of San Luis with the rapidly growing east side.
In a recent report to the San Luis City Council, acting City Administrator Jenny Torres said some of the projects begun during the pandemic lagged in completion owing to supply chain delays or rising costs.
The work on Mesa Street and the Rancho Los Oros was financed with funds through the federal government’s Community Development Block Grant program and with the city’s own money.
The Mesa Street project, completed at a cost of $2.4 million included paving of adjacent streets, building a retaining wall, construction of sidewalks and curbs, and installation of new underground water, sewer and stormwater drainage lines.
The work in Rancho Los Oros consisted not only of repaving and building new sidewalks, but replacement of sewer lines, at a cost of $1.1 million.
The intersection at County 22nd Street and Sidewinder Road was widened to include turn lanes at a cost of $645,150. A traffic signal will be installed at the intersection in a followup phase.
State funds totaling $2.6 million funded the paving of the 1.9-mile stretch that made County 24th Street a fully paved road between the city’s east and west sides.
Torres said the city is designing or seeking funds to complete other public works projects, among them the widening of Cesar Chavez Boulevard, widening of Avenue F, improvements to Merrill Avenue and development of the Community Park on the east side.