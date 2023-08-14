OBRAS 2 (copy) (copy)

San Luis city officials gather for a recent celebration of completion of widening of the intersection of County 22nd Street and Sidewinder Road. From left are city council members Tadeo De La Hoya, Matias Rosales and Javier Vargas, Mayor Nieves Riedel, Vice Mayor Luis Cabrera, council members Gloria Torres and Marica Cecelia Cruz and acting City Administrator Jenny Torres.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF CITY OF SAN LUIS

SAN LUIS, Ariz. – The city has wrapped up four street and water and sewer projects at a cost of $6.8 million.

Finalized were the two phases of resurfacing of Mesa Street, street improvements in the Rancho Los Oros subdivision, widening of the intersection of County 22nd Street and Sidewinder Road, and paving of County 24th Street from 10th Avenue to Avenue F-1/2. The latter project provided the city a second through street linking the west side of San Luis with the rapidly growing east side.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you