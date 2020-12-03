After a hiatus forced by COVID-19, the Sanguinetti House Museum will again lead the public on walking tours of the Yuma’s historic downtown this month.
The first of the Holiday Historic Yuma Walking Tours is slated to leave Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. from the Sanguinetti House Museum and Gardens, 240 S. Madison Ave., and tickets to take part in event can be purchased online.
Led by storyteller Steve Cook, the tours will take participants to various stops in the downtown that have figured prominently in Yuma’s long and colorful past.
After Wednesday, additional tours are planned for Dec. 16 and Dec. 31. All are holiday-themed, says Yanna Kruze, vice president of guest experience for Sanguinetti House.
Normally the Sanguinetti House begins offering the tours to winter visitors and year-around residents beginning in October. But owing to the pandemic this year, they were postponed until this month.
Additional tours are planned in early 2021, Kruze added. Dates and times will be announced as those details are finalized.
To help contain the coronavirus, the tours will be conducted in small groups, and ticket sales are limited. Participants will be required to wear masks.
The 1-1/2-hour tours all begin in the rose gardens at Sanguinetti House and end in the dining district on Main Street. Participants are welcome to bring pets on the tour.
Tickets must be purchased online at www.azhs.org/yuma.