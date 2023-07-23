SAN LUIS, Ariz. – As he has done the past five years, San Luis resident Gary Snyder will pass out school supplies to kids heading back to class later in August.
But this year, he’s also letting them exchange their tennis shoes for new pairs.
Snyder says he has on hand 300 new pairs of tennis shoes for kids, but he’s looking for sponsors to be able to hand out a total of 500 pairs.
“For a lot of families whose kids are returning to school, it’s hard to provide proper footwear for activities like sports,” he said. “So with this program we are going to exchange new tennis shoes for old ones so their parents don’t have to go to greater expense.”
Kids in kindergarten through 12th grade in any school system in Yuma County can pick up school supplies and exchange footwear in a drive-through event, slated for Aug. 1 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at Snyder’s home in San Luis, 2416 E. Aguirre St.
Snyder said he welcomes donations of new tennis shoes or funds to purchase the footwear from businesses, other organizations and individuals.
“The goal is that the kids don’t go back to school with torn or worn out footwear,” Snyder said. “We know that buying a new pair of tennis shoes for kids to go back to school can be a huge expense for the family, and more so if they have several kids in school.”
The footwear in good condition that the kids turn in for new shoes will be taken to Mexico to be given to families in need there, Snyder said.
Kids must be present with their parents to receive the school supplies and new shoes. Also parents will be asked to present proof their kids are registered in an area school or school district.
Snyder said he thanks Gallemore Dental Group and Harvest Preparatory Academy for sponsoring the effort. Any other businesses, organizations or individuals wishing to contribute can call Snyder at 928-257-7290.
