SAN LUIS, Ariz. – State Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman took the occasion of a visit to schools here to pledge the state’s continued financial support for schools that face the challenge of helping children master English as their second language.
“In this area many of the students are migrant children,” she said in an interview Monday as she visited campuses in the Gadsden Elementary School District. “It’s a unique population. Many of them are learning English as a second language.”
“We (at the state Department of Education) want to make sure there are additional funds for those students through the migrant education program, and to help provide evidence-based learning for those students.”
Her visit included a tour of San Luis Middle School, where construction of eight new classrooms was completed last year, as well as a stop at San Luis Preschool.
Hoffman said the Gadsden district, made up of nine campuses in San Luis and Gadsden, faces similar challenges as schools all along the border, among them those in Nogales that also have large migrant student populations, and even those in the Phoenix area.
But she said she doesn’t want to see students sacrifice their Spanish fluency while mastering English.
“Being bilingual is a skill for life. We support students who are bilingual or multilingual and we need to make sure they have the specific support they need.”
Hoffman called on parents to help the schools by helping their children at home to build fluency in English and Spanish.
Parents who push their children to master both languages will improve their career opportunities as adults, she said. “In many professions there are many companies that pay more to people who are bilingual. I would encourage (parents) to support their children (learning) both languages.”
Hoffman also spoke to teachers at San Luis Middle School, telling them she will continue lobbying for more funding for teacher salaries.
She also visited San Luis High School to interact with staff and students and learn about the school’s recent successes, according to the Yuma Union High School District (YUHSD).
Part of Hoffman’s trip included making a brief presentation to SLHS teacher Ian McDougall following his receipt of the Gilder Lehrman Arizona History Teacher of the Year.
“I was thrilled to present Mr. McDougall with his award for Arizona History Teacher of the Year,” Hoffman said. “It’s phenomenal to have dedicated teachers like him supporting our students here in San Luis. Being able to do school visits like this gives me an opportunity to highlight the amazing work but also to learn more about how the Department of Education can best serve the local community.”
During her visit to SLHS, Hoffman visited various classrooms such as engineering, the Early Childhood Development preschool, the Film & TV Production lab, and learned about the school’s proud highlights, including their low dropout rate, graduation rate, Career & Technical Education leadership involvement, Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) MVP awards, and more, according to a YUHSD press release.
“Having the Superintendent of Public Instruction from the state visit us is a big deal,” SLHS Principal Rob Jankowski said in the press release. “We’re having great things happening in the classroom whether it’s teachers getting awards or students placing in nationals, and being recognized for that is rewarding.”
Jankowski and YUHSD Associate Superintendent Tim Brienza were also able to exchange ideas with Hoffman about some of the different ways students can be supported and prepared for the future, YUHSD noted.