SAN LUIS, Ariz. – State Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman took the occasion of a visit to schools here to pledge the state’s continued financial support for schools that face the challenge of helping children master English as their second language.

“In this area many of the students are migrant children,” she said in an interview Monday as she visited campuses in the Gadsden Elementary School District. “It’s a unique population. Many of them are learning English as a second language.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you