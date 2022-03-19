It’s not something most of us want to dwell on, but the older we get the more important it becomes for us to plan for our deaths.
Among the decisions we have to make are whether we die at home, in a hospital or assisted care facility, and on whom we can depend to look out for our interests if we are incapacitated.
Those will be among the subjects to be covered March 26 in Yuma at an end of life planning workshop, slated from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Yuma Center for Spiritual Living, 781 S. 2nd Ave.
Presenters at the free workshop will show participants how to do the planning and complete the documents necessary to put into effect end of life wishes, or health care advanced directives.
And if they wish, participants can complete their health care advanced directives at the seminar.
Serving as presenters for the workshop are facilitators of the monthly Yuma Death Cafe sessions, which bring together the public to discuss issues related to the end of life, and Yuma attorney Pamela Walsma.
The workshop is open to the public, but space is limited. People wishing to attend should register in advance online at www.bit.ly/YumaGetItDone. They can also register on the Yuma Death Cafe’s Facebook Page and on the Yuma Center for Spiritual Living’s Facebook page. https://www.facebook.com/YumaCSL/events/?ref=page_internal.
Deb Bershad, a former hospice nurse who now serves as a Yuma Death Cafe facilitator, cites statistics that show 80% of Americans wish to die at home, but that 80% end up passing away in hospitals or in nursing homes, with only 20% dying in their homes.
Having in hand health care advanced directives better ensures that people’s end of life wishes are met, she said.
“The best way to do this is to do the planning,” Bershad said. “When people come to our workshops, they will better understand what are the medical considerations and what are the legal considerations” when completing a directive.
And workshop participants will learn how to begin conversations about end of life decisions with friends and family members, any one of whom they may designate as the health care agent responsible for carrying out their wishes.
“We will also teach (at the seminar) how to choose the most effective health care agent,” Bershad said. “We are going to help people think through who would be the best person to speak for them.”
Facilitators of the workshop plan to offer it again in the fall at an as-yet unscheduled date.
For more information, e-mail Bershad at deb.yumadeathcafe@gmail.com.