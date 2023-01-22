Watching a loved one approaching death is traumatic enough for the survivors without having to deal in the aftermath with battles over inheritances and unexpected estate taxes.
Christ Lutheran Church in Yuma is bringing together an attorney and a certified public accountant in a seminar on Feb. 4 to discuss preparations people can make to avoid those issues.
The seminar, titled “End of Life Planning – Getting Affairs in Order,” is set to begin at 10 a.m. at the church located at 2555 Engler Ave. It is free and open to the public.
Scheduled to speak are Bruce Jensen, a retired Yuma attorney who devoted his practice to estate planning for clients, and Caitlyn R. J. Pope, certified public accountant with Shippen, Pope & Associates PLLC.
People may tend to think more about end of life preparations when they reach their 50s or 60s, but Jensen says the subject is relevant to all adults.
One example, he says, is power of attorney, which gives a family member or other loved one authority to make health care or financial decisions for someone who can’t do so owing to having suffered an incapacitating medical condition.
“It’s important for people to have that at any age. For example, what if you’re in an accident and end up in a coma. If you’re in a coma, you can’t speak for yourself.”
Jensen will discuss how to go about choosing someone to have power of attorney, and whether the person chosen to make one’s health care decisions should be the same one appointed to make the financial decisions.
“It’s important, while you’re well and healthy, to make those choices.”
He will also talk about what happens when someone passes away without having an estate plan that includes a will and testament and possibly a trust.
The will streamlines the process of dividing up one’s property among the survivors, Jensen says, but people need to think carefully about whom they want as executors of their wills.
“You can make a huge mistake if you have the wrong person in charge,” he said. “There are lots of ways you can damage the estate by not making the right choice.”
Jensen will also talk about trusts and whether people need them. Trusts aren’t necessary in every case, he says.
He also wants to put people’s minds at ease about the possibility of estates ending up in probate, leading to large legal bills.
“People are more afraid of probate than they need to be. It’s a good idea to avoid probate, but the smart thing is not worry about it. It’s an expense, but it’s not something that’s going to wipe out the bank.”
Jensen, who spoke at a previous end of life planning seminar hosted by Christ Lutheran Church, said his goal is to “make people a little bit more comfortable about what they need to do” to prepare.
That’s Pope’s desire as well. “My presentation is about how they can be sure they are leaving their survivors in the best possible situation so they’re not caught by nasty tax surprises.”
For instance, she said, when someone dies, survivors may assume taxes the deceased would otherwise have paid in life are no longer an issue. But if the deceased continued to earn income up until death, the estate could owe taxes – along with penalty fees if the taxes became delinquent.
And if the person had income-generating assets at the time of death, that revenue likewise is taxable.
“The death of a loved one is always hard on the family,” Pope said, “but if we can make it a little easier, that would be my goal.”