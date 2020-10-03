SAN LUIS, Ariz. – The Department of Customs and Border Protection has reopened its registration centers, including one in San Luis, for people who want to sign up as members of the SENTRI expedited border crossing program.
The program allows those who have successfully undergone background checks and earned “trusted traveler status” to make faster border crossings through dedicated car and pedestrian lanes at ports of entry.
CBP closed the registration centers in March to reduce the risk of spread of COVID-19 among its personnel and applicants for SENTRI membership.
Applicants who pre-qualify for membership in the program can now schedule required interviews with CBP personal using the Trusted Traveler Program website, CBP said.
Owing to continuing restrictions prompted by the pandemic, the number of people who can register may be limited initially, CBP said.
Applicants will be required to wear facemasks and follow social distancing guidelines when visiting registration centers for their interviews.
The registration center in San Luis is located at the U.S. port of entry. Its hours of operation are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. It’s phone number is 928-722-6801.