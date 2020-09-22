The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office will get eight out of the 16 vehicles requested, plus another two previously budgeted, after the Board of Supervisors agreed to release the sequestered funds.
During a Monday meeting, Sheriff Leon Wilmot asked the supervisors to rescind a previous order that called for delaying the purchase of vehicles across all county departments until officials better knew how the COVID-19 pandemic would impact the organization’s finances.
The purchase of eight new trucks for the patrol division had already been budgeted for the fiscal year 2020-2021, and the supervisors approved another two vehicles for two new deputies that are to be hired.
The eight vehicles will cost $387,200, including the equipment but not the cost to outfit the vehicles.
Wilmot noted the supervisors ordered the funds sequestered based on a “financial forecast” that turned out to be inaccurate. Revenues have been coming in higher than anticipated in view of the pandemic, and funds are available for the purchase.
The vehicles will replace first-responder patrol trucks. “Obviously when those hit a certain mileage mark, then they’re downgraded to non-first-responder vehicles,” he said.
At minimum, Wilmot said, the department needs 16 vehicles replaced.
The sheriff pointed out purchasing the vehicles now will prevent a backlog and “sticker shock” next year. Wilmot explained that when a vehicle is ordered, it takes about 120 days for the vehicle to arrive. Then it takes another 60 to 90 days to get it outfitted with the police equipment before it’s ready for the first responders to use.
“I can’t afford as a first responder to have that vehicle that’s still aging out there responding to a lifesaving event,” Wilmot said.
Chairman Tony Reyes acknowledged the financial situation has changed and it’s not as dire as once projected. To him, releasing the funds for the eight vehicles already in the budget plus the other two that were separately approved is “easy.”
However, Reyes noted, the other eight had not been discussed and staff would need to find the funding for them. He asked that the other eight be brought to the board as an individual request to get them in the budget. Otherwise, he added, every other department will come back and say they need their new vehicles too.
“I don’t want to open up that Pandora’s box now,” Reyes said. “I understand the process takes a long time. The earlier we make that decision, the earlier you get those vehicles in. I think getting 10 vehicles is not a lot of controversy.”
Supervisor Russell McCloud supported the purchase of vehicles for the Sheriff’s Office. “I don’t consider a vehicle for, say, the county assessor or another department, to be anywhere near as important as keeping our fleet for the Sheriff’s Office as modern and solid as possible,” McCloud said.
Supervisor Darren Simmons agreed and stressed the need to move quickly. He explained that if the manufacturer changes the body style or the interior of the vehicle, then the department can’t move some of the equipment currently used into the new vehicles, and it ends up costing more to outfit them.
Supervisor Lynne Pancrazi asked Chief Financial Officer Gil Villegas where the county might find funds for the additional vehicles not previously included in the budget. Villegas said the additional money could come from the contingency fund.
Pancrazi then asked for a compromise and asked that the county immediately order the 10 vehicles already included in the budget and then order the other eight in January, depending on the county’s financial status.
Supervisor Martin Porchas said he felt comfortable with the sheriff getting the vehicles already in the budget, but he asked to see a report on how the other eight could be funded.
However, County Administrator Susan Thorpe asked the supervisors to consider releasing all the funds that had been sequestered for vehicle purchases for every department. The sequestered funds totaled $1.95 million for 26 vehicles, including 10 for the Sheriff’s Office. She explained that if the county moves forward with a bulk purchase, the better the price will be.
The supervisors unanimously agreed to release all the sequestered funding previously budgeted for vehicle purchases and have Villegas return with a report on how much the purchase of the other eight vehicles will cost.