Sheriff Leon Wilmot on Monday is expected to ask the Yuma County Board of Supervisors to rescind a previous order that called for delaying the purchase of 16 patrol vehicles until finances improve.
In June, the board adopted the 2020-2021 budget, authorizing the purchase of eight new trucks for the patrol division of the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office. The supervisors approved funding for eight of the original 16 vehicles requested by the Sheriff’s Office.
A staff report submitted by Wilmot notes the board took the action based on an “inaccurate financial forecast,” and subsequent data has demonstrated the required funds are available.
The report says the sheriff should be allowed to order the vehicles now for timely receipt of these vehicles during the current fiscal year and to prevent a backlog next year in the vehicles needed to maintain the first-responder fleet.
In addition, the report says, “further delay in ordering will also incur further expense since the sheer number of vehicles will overwhelm our ability to outfit and deploy those vehicles locally, leading to the increased need to outsource work at a substantially higher cost.”
However, County Administrator Susan Thorpe pointed out the Budget Review Team does not support the sheriff’s request and noted that “although revenues are better than expected, we still do not know what the COVID-19 impacts will be for the rest of the current fiscal year.”
In other action, the supervisors will hold a public hearing to receive comments on proposed fee changes for the Yuma County Library District.
The proposed changes include raising the cost of the nonresident library card from $15 to $25 for six months and from $25 to $50 for one year and striking the fees for overdue books, CDs, DVDs and video games, and fine-free status for volunteers.
The agenda also includes updates on the activities at the Yuma International Airport, 2020 election cycle and COVID-19.
The chief financial officer will also present information on general fund revenues received during the past fiscal year and in July, the first month of the current budget year.
Due to the uncertainty of revenue collections due to the ongoing pandemic, the board decided to monitor revenues on a monthly basis to determine if further restrictions are needed. This is the first revenue update for the new fiscal year.
The supervisors are also set to consider adopting the Yuma County Neighborhood Traffic Management Program, which addresses and responds to traffic concerns. The supervisors will be asked to allocate $150,000 per year from HURF funds in future years for this program.
As part of the consent calendar, the supervisors will also consider the following items:
– An agreement with the Arizona Department of Economic Security to provide Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act Title 1 services to eligible youth, adults and dislocated workers throughout Yuma County in the amount of $11.4 million.
– Waive a bid irregularity and award a construction contract for the County 15th Street/Avenue A Intersection Improvement Project to DPE Construction, in the amount of $699,238.
– An amendment to the immunization services contract between the Arizona Department of Health Services and Yuma County Public Health Services District that will increase flu vaccination rates for adults within the county.
Anyone who is concerned about COVID-19 and does not want to attend the meeting in person can submit an email with the subject line “Call to the Public” and a statement to: publiccomment@yumacountyaz.gov. These email forms of public comment will be accepted until 8 a.m. the morning of the meeting and read aloud during the meeting that starts at 9 a.m. in the BOS Auditorium at 198 S. Main St. in Yuma.
To view the complete agenda and read staff reports, go to https://tinyurl.com/y5p4j9km.