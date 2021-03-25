San Luis, Ariz. -- Gloria Torres, a San Luis city councilwoman and member of the city's school board, is now the target of two separate petition drives to remove her from each elective office.
San Luis resident Gary Snyder this week filed an application with the city clerk's office to circulate petitions to recall her from the city council.
The recall effort comes days after Snyder began circulating petitions to oust Torres and Guillermina Fuentes and Rosa Varela from the governing board of the Gadsden Elementary School District. The school district takes in San Luis and the neighboring unincorporated community of Gadsden.
If Snyder collects the legally required number of signatures against the incumbents in either petition drive, they have the option of defending their seats in a special election or resigning.
Among reasons listed for starting the new petition effort, Snyder noted that Torres was selected by the council in 2011 to finish the term of her son, Rafael, forced by state law to resign from the council after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor charge of obstruction of government operations.
Concluding her son's term, Gloria Torres went on to be elected by San Luis voters to successive terms on the council.
Snyder also alleges nepotism in the recall application, noting that Torres was on the council in 2013 when the city hired her daughter Jenny as its community development director.
He alleges also that Torres violated state election laws during the city's primary election in August by wearing a cap with the city of San Luis logo on it while campaigning
Snyder also criticizes Torres for her political ties to Guillermina Fuentes, who was indicted in December by the state grand jury on a change of "ballot harvesting,” or illegally collecting early ballots from voters and delivering them for counting in the city’s primary election in August.
The indictment was cited by Snyder in his application for recall petitions against the school board members. Fuentes has yet to go to trial on the charge.
Snyder, a baseball trainer, in 2020 ran unsuccessfully as a write-in candidate for the San Luis City Council, then lost in a three-way race against Varela and Tadeo De La Hoya for two seats on the Gadsden school board.
Torres said Snyder is going after her for trivial reasons, and said his recall petitions are reminiscent of past decades when San Luis earned notoriety from recurring recall efforts directed at individual council members.
"All that he cites are irrelevant things," she said. "We thought that in San Luis we had gotten beyond being the city of recalls, but this man is bringing us back to that situation. I knew he was going to do it as soon as he started (the recall effort) against the school board. I will defend myself at the proper moment."
Torres urged voters to carefully consider her record of public service as a councilwoman before signing petitions to recall her. "I still have the energy (to serve) and I will continue doing it."
Snyder must collect at least 447 signatures from registered voters in San Luis by July 13 to force Torres to defend herself in a recall election.
To recall the Torres and two other incumbents from the school, board, he must collect 1,237 for each from voters within the district by July 9.