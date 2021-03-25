Today

Windy with sunshine. High near 75F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tomorrow

Mostly sunny skies. High 71F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.