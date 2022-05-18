SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. – The bodies of six people, all presumed to be execution victims, have been found in clandestine graves and other sites around this city in a recent one-week period.
The latest discovery came Sunday night, when security personnel of Mexico’s National Water Commission found the body of a male in a canal just outside the city, along the highway to Sonoyta, Son.
The victim, of slim build and about 5 feet 9 inches in height, had his hands bound, municipal police in San Luis Rio Colorado said. He was wearing a red T-shirt, beige paints and white tennis shoes, police said, but carried no identification.
As of Tuesday, the victim had not been identified.
The discovery came two days after human remains were found in three clandestine graves in an agricultural area west of the city.
State police this week were trying to determine the genders of the victims and identify them.
The bodies were discovered by Buscando en San Luis R.C. (Searching in San Luis R.C.), a citizens group formed recently to find the whereabouts of residents reported as missing or kidnapped.
The graves were in the same area where a charred vehicle with human remains inside was discovered on May 9.
On May 10, the body of an unidentified man was found not far from an elementary school in La Grullita, a small agricultural community southwest of San Luis Rio Colorado.
The victim appeared to have died of a gunshot wound to the head, and police said a spent cartridge case, presumably from a pistol, was found near the body.
The victim, wearing a navy blue T-shirt, denim pants and white tennis shoes, was found by passers-by on the road through the San Luis Valley.
The discoveries come as the border city next to Yuma County is experiencing a spike in homicides and kidnappings attributed mainly to fighting among drug cartels or organized crime groups.
The highest-profile disappearance lately is that of Miguel Angel Perez Leal, a nurse and transvestite performance artist. Perez Leal, 36, also a nursing instructor at Sonora State University, was last seen in San Luis Rio Colorado on May 7.