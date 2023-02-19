SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. – Four people were killed by police Saturday in a gun battle that may have been related to the slaying earlier in the day of a police officer.
Silvio Dominguez Villapudua, a municipal police officer, was driving near Obregon Avenue and Calle 22 about 2:30 p.m. when he was fatally shot by one or more shooters in a car traveling alongside his personal vehicle, police said in a news release.
While investigating his murder, municipal, state and federal police became involved in a shootout with an armed group in a nearby neighborhood, killing four in the group, police said
Police were not saying whether the four killed were responsible for the slaying of the police officer. No other details were immediately available Saturday evening.
The killings brought a bloody week to a close in a city that previously saw a dip in homicides in January following a record-setting year for murders in 2022.
From Monday through Friday, police recovered the bodies of six slaying victims in various locations around San Luis Rio Colorado. Police have not said if any of those killings are believed to be related.
Last week also saw police kill a man who allegedly stole a police vehicle and then tried to shoot the officers who were pursuing him.
Three of the bodies of the six bodies dumped last week were discovered Friday, two of them found shortly after 6 a.m. by agricultural workers along a dirt road in Colonia Moctezuma, a neighborhood about six miles west of the city.
The body of the third homicide victim discovered that day was found about noon in a canal in Ejido Monumentos, a community near where the two previous victims were found that day. Police said his arms and legs had been bound and his eyes covered with adhesive tape.
On Wednesday, the body of a slain male was found in a vacant lot along Avenida Sonora, between 19th and 20th streets. Police said that victim had also been bound with his face covered.
On Tuesday, a man who was fatally shot was found in a park in the La Grullita neighborhood, on the city’s southwest corner.
On Monday, police found the body of a male in Ejido Monumentos. The victim, whose age was estimated to be 28, had a bag over his head, suggesting to investigators he died of suffocation.
The slayings are under investigation by state police investigators, who have yet to identify any of the victims.
Municipal police said the man killed by officers had stolen a patrol car and led police on a chase that ended when the fleeing vehicle crashed into another automobile at Avenida Libertad and 22nd Street. Police said the man then grabbed an assault rifle in the patrol car and tried to shoot officers but was fatally shot by them.
Authorities have blamed many of homicides on warring among drug trafficking organizations and other criminal groups. After seeing record-setting homicide numbers in 2022, the city saw a drop in slayings in January to eight, below the monthly average of 13.5 the previous year.