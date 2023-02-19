POLICIA CAIDO 1 (copy)

San Luis R.C. municipal police Officer Silvio Dominguez Villapudua was slain Saturday.

 Courtesy PHOTO

SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. – Four people were killed by police Saturday in a gun battle that may have been related to the slaying earlier in the day of a police officer.

Silvio Dominguez Villapudua, a municipal police officer, was driving near Obregon Avenue and Calle 22 about 2:30 p.m. when he was fatally shot by one or more shooters in a car traveling alongside his personal vehicle, police said in a news release.

