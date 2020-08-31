SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Area residents can help decide whether the San Luis Police Department has earned the top grade as a law enforcement agency in Arizona.
The department is seeking accreditation from the Arizona Association of Chiefs of Police, and as part of the application process, the public is invited to offer comments in writing or by telephone relating to the department’s overall performance, policies and procedures.
Successfully completing the Arizona Law Enforcement Accreditation Program is not a requirement, but it represents a distinction for agencies that get accredited, said Lt. Marco Santana, San Luis police spokesman.
“For a year and a half we have been working (to earn) accreditation, and this is one of the final steps,” said Lt. Marco Santana, San Luis police spokesman. “It’s a long and rigorous process; the accreditation shows that the department works according to the best practices and standards of law enforcement.”
The San Luis Police Department must comply with 174 standards to achieve accredited status, which must be renewed after four years.
“Accreditation results in greater accountability within the agency, reduced risk and liability exposure, stronger defense against civil lawsuits, increased community advocacy, and more confidence in the agency’s ability to operate efficiently and respond to community needs,” San Luis Police Chief Richard Jessup said.
The San Luis Police Department would be the first agency in Yuma County to earn the accreditation.
The public can submit comments by email, by telephone or in writing to association representatives who will be in San Luis on Tuesday to do an on-site assessment of the department as part of the accreditation process.
Emailed comments can be sent to San Luis police Lt. Miguel Alvarez, at malvarez@sanluisaz.gov.
To make telephone comments, the public should call 928-341-2474 on Tuesday between the times of 1:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Callers will be alloted up to five minutes to make their comments to Lance Spivey, police chief of St. Johns, Ariz., or Freeman Carney, Paradise Valley police commander.
Written comments can be sent either in an email to Kevin E. Rhea, manager of the accreditation program, at kevin.rhea@azchiefsofpolice.org, or in the form of a letter to the Arizona Law Enforcement Accreditation Program, at 75 E. Civic Center Drive, Gilbert, AZ 48296.