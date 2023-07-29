SAN LUIS, Ariz. – The police department here is warning it is cracking down on what it calls a recent trend of speeding on city streets.

Sgt. Alejandro Ramirez, who oversees the traffic control for the San Luis Police Department, says the need to slow down is even more important with classes slated to resume at San Luis High School on Aug. 3 and at the city’s elementary schools Aug. 7.

