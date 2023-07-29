SAN LUIS, Ariz. – The police department here is warning it is cracking down on what it calls a recent trend of speeding on city streets.
Sgt. Alejandro Ramirez, who oversees the traffic control for the San Luis Police Department, says the need to slow down is even more important with classes slated to resume at San Luis High School on Aug. 3 and at the city’s elementary schools Aug. 7.
Ramirez said drivers began speeding on County 24th Street soon after the city finished paving the last dirt stretch of road, but that they are exceeding speed limits on other streets as well. He said the department has instructed its patrol officers to spend more time watching those roads.
“Every day we are stopping people on County 24th Street,” he said. “It’s a new street and we are focusing on that. But on Urtuzuastegui and County 22nd streets and 10th Avenue is where more cases have been noticed. The drivers are being fined or given a warning.”
The department has two speed radar signs mounted on trailers that officers can move to the areas where speeding complaints are most frequent, Ramirez said.
One of those signs recently clocked a driver traveling at nearly 100 mph on Urtuzuastegui Street, in a residential area where the speed limit is 25 mph, he said, adding motorists have also been seen exceeding the 40 mph limit on County 22nd.
Ramirez said some of the complaints involve youths who like to race their cars at night during the summer months. “It happens when the streets are empty and they like to compete in races.”
He added radar is also being used to catch speeders on 10th Avenue, where there have been complaints about motorists attempting to overtake long lines of vehicles in the Los Alamos subdivision.
Besides the radar trailers, each patrol car and police motorcycle is equipped with radar to clock vehicle travel, Ramirez said.
Ramirez added that speeding violations can be treated as criminal matters if motorists exceed the posted limits by 20 or miles per hours, in which case they could be arrested.
He said once classes start, SLPD will apply a zero tolerance policy toward motorists who pass through school zones while children and other pedestrians are in crosswalks.
While schools are in session, motorists need to leave themselves enough time to get to their destinations without speeding, he said.
The public can report instances of speeding to the department by calling 928-341-2420.