HOMICIDIOS 2 (copy)

“What are (classified as) intentional homicides have been increasing,” San Luis Rio Colorado Mayor Santos Gonzalez Yescas said recently.

 COURTESY PHOTO

SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. – Homicides are up in this border city for the first six months of the Yuma.

With days to go before the end of June, Sonora’s Public Safety Ministry has thus far recorded 81 killings. That compares to 74 homicides from January through June of 2022 and 71 for the same period in 2021.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you