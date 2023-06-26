SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. – Homicides are up in this border city for the first six months of the Yuma.
With days to go before the end of June, Sonora’s Public Safety Ministry has thus far recorded 81 killings. That compares to 74 homicides from January through June of 2022 and 71 for the same period in 2021.
“What are (classified as) intentional homicides have been increasing,” San Luis Rio Colorado Mayor Santos Gonzalez Yescas said in a recent news conference. “But we know that the wall is between them”
The mayor was referring to rival drug trafficking organizations and organized crime groups that battle among themselves for control in the city neighboring Yuma County.
While the murder rate is higher in the first half of the year, Yescas said, property crimes such as burglaries of homes and businesses are down.
Crimes defined as privation of liberty, such as kidnapping, are also down this year. There were 58 such crimes tallied in the first half of 2022, compared with 29 recorded in January of this year to the present, he said.
Gonzalez spoke to media as his city hosted the June meeting of the Sonora State Security Board, an organization that coordinates thte activities police and criminal investigators at the local, state and federal level.
Gonzalez said coordination among police agencies at different levels of government are helping to ensure safety in San Luis Rio Colorado, but he praised the individual efforts of his own city’s police department to maintain order.
To do its job, he said, the municipal department is getting 10 additional police vehicles, as well as being reeuipped with 85 tactical rifles acquired with federal funding.
The recent spate of violence, much of it attributed to criminal gangs coming from outside San Luis Rio Colorado, has prompted the police department to establish traffic checkpoints on roads leading into and out of the city. Gonzalez said the checkpoints will remain in place indefinitely.