SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. – Santos Gonzalez, this city’s mayor, plans to seek a second three-year term.
Gonzalez announced recently in a video posted to his Facebook page that he is seeking the nomination of his party, the National Regeneration Movement, to run in the July 6 election.
Gonzalez was elected to his present term in 2018, when the left-leaning party, known by its Spanish acronym MORENO, won elections for local, state and federal offices across the nation. Current Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador was elected that year as that party’s candidate for the office.
So far no other candidate has emerged to challenge for his party’s nomination for a second term.
“Don’t think that I am doing this because of ego,” Gonzalez said in the Facebook video. “On the contrary, we want to make public politics totally different than it has been up to today, so that San Luis Rio Colorado can have well-being and harmony.
“I thank you with all of my heart for the trust that you have given me to transform our city. I know that there is still much to do, but with your help the transformation won’t stop and we will continuing giving your our best.”
Mexican mayors previously were barred from re-election, but a recent overhaul of electoral laws allows Gonzalez to seek a new term, from 2021 to 2024.
For most of the past century, the Institutional Revolutionary Party, or PRI, dominated elective offices at all levels of government in Mexico, although the center-right National Action Party, or PAN, held the presidency from 2000 to 2012. Before Gonzalez elected in 2018, the PAN had won mayoral races in San Luis Rio Colorado during most of the previous three decades.
The PRI and PAN announced recently that they and another party, the Democratic Revolutionary Party, will nominate a concensus candidate, Ernesto Gandara, to run against MORENO’s Alfonso Durazo for governor of Sonora. The current governor, Claudia Pavlovich, stepping down when her term ends in September.
Gandara is a former federal senator and mayor of Hermosillo, Son. Durazo is the former minister of public safety in Lopez Obrador’s administration.
Francisco Ochoa has registered as a candidate of the PRI-PAN alliance for mayor of San Luis Rio Colorado. A businessman and president of the Algodoneros baseball team, he is the son of Fausto Ochoa, first-ever PAN mayor of that city, elected in 1982.