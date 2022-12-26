SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. – Mexico’s minimum wage rates will go up 20% overall beginning Jan. 1, but residents here say the increase will be offset by inflation.
Mexico’s federal government announced this month that the minimum rate in San Luis Rio Colorado and other cities along the border with the United States will jump from 260.34 pesos daily to 312.41 pesos daily.
The rate elsewhere in the country will go up from 172.87 to 207.44 pesos daily.
Since 2019, one year after Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador took office as president, minimum wage rates overall have increased 62%.
Celia Nuñez, a maquiladora worker in San Luis Rio Colorado, said just as her pay has increased, so too have her household costs.
“Yes, I have seen that we are going to earn more, but also everything is more costly than ever. We are able to buy fewer things. All the prices have increased, and more with the pandemic.”
In July, inflation surged to its highest level in two decades, at 8.15%, but has tapered off to 7.41% since then.
Pedro Gomez said inflation is reflected in a drop customers and sales experienced by business in San Luis Rio Colorado where he works.
“It’s good that minimum wage is being raised for us. We all want to earn more to be able to support our families, but you realize that that has a cost and it may be that we are seeing it in (consumer) prices.”
Given differing costs of living and other differing economic factors, the government sets different minimum wage rates for the border region and the interior. San Luis Rio Colorado is one of more than 43 cities along the border where the rate will increase to 312.41 pesos starting next month.
The National Commission of Minimum Wages, which sets the country’s annual wage rates, said on its website that economic growth along the Mexico’s side of the northern border has lagged in recent decades behind that of communities on the U.S. side.
Given that, the government has been increasing the wage rate for that region in hopes of boosting consumer spending, in turn helping the economy.
Gomez said that even with higher prices, economic conditions during Lopez Obrador’s administration are better than under prior administrations when, he said, the wage rates tended to stagnate.
“It was worse before, Prices went up but the wage increased a few centavos. If the cover doesn’t let the prices increase so much, we will be better off.”