SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. – Mexico’s minimum wage rates will go up 20% overall beginning Jan. 1, but residents here say the increase will be offset by inflation.

Mexico’s federal government announced this month that the minimum rate in San Luis Rio Colorado and other cities along the border with the United States will jump from 260.34 pesos daily to 312.41 pesos daily.

