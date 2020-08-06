The Yuma City Council increased funding to a program created to offer relief to the local small businesses most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Wednesday, the council added $230,000, plus an administration fee, to the Yuma Small Business Relief Grant Program. Coupled with the original $320,000, the city’s program now totals $550,000. The funds come from the allocation of $11.3 million that the city received from the U.S. Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
The administrative fee adds $10,450 to the cost, after Councilman Gary Knight asked that it be added to the total so the entire $550,000 is available to small businesses. The Arizona Community Foundation, the third-party administrator, partnered with the city in creating an online portal and is processing the applications.
City Administrator Phil Rodriguez explained that the program is close to reaching the original $320,000, but more than 30 businesses were still waiting approval. If the fund wasn’t upped, those businesses would not get funding, he noted.
The program has had a “really positive response,” he added.
The council unanimously approved the fund increase.
The criteria for eligibility of these funds remains unchanged. The grant funds are specifically earmarked for local businesses within the city limits that were closed by the governor’s executive orders.
Grants range from $1,500 to $10,000, depending on business type. To apply for the grant funding, businesses must be listed in one of the five business types described below:
• Business Type 1, eligible for up to a $1,500 relief grant, includes hair and nail salons, barbershops, massage therapists, tubing operations and water parks.
• Business Type 2, eligible for up to $2,500, includes movie theaters and restaurants with no indoor nor fully enclosed dining as of July 15.
• Business Type 3, eligible for up to $5,000, includes restaurants with indoor or fully enclosed dining, fitness clubs or indoor gyms with less than 4,500 square feet, and fitness centers/studios that provide services for self-defense, dance, Pilates, CrossFit, yoga or gymnastics.
• Business Type 4, eligible for up to $7,500, includes bars.
• Business Type 5, eligible for up to $10,000, includes indoor gyms or fitness clubs with more than 4,500 square feet of space.
Applicants will need to upload their W-9 as part of the online applicant process. Additional requirements are listed on the online application, available at azfoundation.org/Give-Where-You-Live/Yuma.
For general questions, please email YumaCares@YumaAz.gov.