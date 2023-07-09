SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. – Police on both sides of the border are warning people who routinely drive to Mexico of the risk of being used unwittingly by smugglers to carry drugs back to the United States.
In a public service campaign launched this month, the municipal police department in San Luis Rio Colorado is circulating fliers warning that smugglers sometimes hide drugs in the undercarriages or bodies of unattended automobiles of visitors who don’t realize they are being used as “blind mules” to carry narcotics.
San Luis Rio Colorado Mayor Santos Gonzalez Yescas said the smuggling tactic has been seen most frequently on the California border with Mexico, but that it is not unheard of in his city across from San Luis, Ariz., and Yuma County.
Ezequiel Bautista, a municipal police officer, said the first case in San Luis Rio Colorado was documented Dec. 1, when a resident of the city discovered a package containing nearly 2 kilograms of methamphetamine attached to the chassis of her vehicle.
The unidentified woman had planned to drive across the border to Yuma County, but discovered the package before making the trip and reported it to police.
In another, more recent case, Bautista said, a man called 911 for police assistance after seeing someone doing something to his vehicle. Police found six packages of fentanyl pills hidden on the car body.
“This tactic is now being used,” he said. “Certain criminal groups take advantage of you leaving your vehicle outside or in parking lots to hide packages. At the same time, they place navigators or GPS to locate the vehicle on the side of the United States.”
Police recommend that motorists park their cars only in protected or well-watched areas in San Luis Rio Colorado, in home garages or in private parking lots with security.
Also, motorists should check the bodies and undercarriages of their vehicles before driving across the border to the United States. Bautista added that motorists can call 911 if they suspect something has been planted in or on their vehicles.
“Car fenders, bumpers, chassis, pickup truck beds and spare tires are areas where criminal groups hide illegal substances that can compromise motorists when they cross to the United States,” he said.
In San Luis, Ariz., Lt. Marco Santana, spokesman for that city’s police, said Yuma County residents who drive across the border should take the warnings seriously.
“It’s a very big risk,” he said. “We are sharing this information (with the public) because it’s something that’s very relevant. Many residents of San Luis, Ariz., and the area regularly cross to Mexico and they need to be aware.”
Santana advises motorists to carefully choose places to park their cars when crossing the border to Mexico,