A San Luis Rio Colorado police officer hands out fliers to motorists warning about a new smuggling tactic of using border crossers to carry drugs across the border unwittingly.

SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. – Police on both sides of the border are warning people who routinely drive to Mexico of the risk of being used unwittingly by smugglers to carry drugs back to the United States.

In a public service campaign launched this month, the municipal police department in San Luis Rio Colorado is circulating fliers warning that smugglers sometimes hide drugs in the undercarriages or bodies of unattended automobiles of visitors who don’t realize they are being used as “blind mules” to carry narcotics.

