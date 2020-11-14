A solar recycling company got the thumbs up from the Yuma Planning and Zoning Commission to operate in a light industrial district.
The commission on Monday approved a conditional use permit that allows We Recycle Solar (WRS) to wholesale used and refurbished solar panels on properties located at 1925, 1940 and 1970 S. Factor Ave. Dwight Clark requested the permit on behalf of Clint Underhill.
WRS will wholesale used and refurbished solar panels. After receiving used solar panels, the company will wash, evaluate, repair, sort, store and ship them.
The properties were annexed into the city in 1977. The existing buildings are about 32,970 square feet, 10,150 square feet and 2,840 square feet.
No alterations will be made to the site or buildings, however, additional striped parking spaces will be required.
WRS, based in Phoenix, has operations across the United States and in four countries.
“As the solar industry continues to grow, manufacturers and installers find themselves with more and more damaged and end-of-life solar panels that need proper disposal,” WRS explains on its website. “These solar modules and photovoltaic cells pose significant risk to the environment if disposed of via unscrupulous ‘recyclers’ who may simply be landfilling these toxic material-filled pieces of hardware.”
The company works with manufacturers, installers and solar contractors who need to dispose of and/or recycle large-scale solar panels while complying with all federal and state environmental regulations that could result in fines for a business.
WRS harvests all parts, components and scrap commodities and ensures that the products “never end up on the unregulated gray market and that your company will not be associated with the harmful effects related to the improper disposal of” such products.
Two other agenda items have been continued to the Nov. 23 meeting, including a request by Dahl, Robins and Associates, on behalf of Barkley Limited Partnership, for approval of the preliminary plat for the Livingston Ranch Units No. 3 and 4 Subdivision.
The developer plans to divide this 65.3-acre subdivision into 176 residential lots, ranging in size from 7,395 square feet to 19,451 square feet. The property is located near the northwest and northeast corner of 36th Street and the Avenue B½ alignment.
The second continued agenda item is a request by Dahl, Robins and Associates, on behalf of Perricone Arizona Properties, for the approval of the preliminary plat for the Terra Bella Units 2, 3, 4, and 5 subdivision. Plans call for dividing this 34-acre subdivision into 105 lots, ranging in size from 9,500 square feet to 10,375 square feet. The property is located at the southwest corner of Avenue 5 ½ E and the 36th Street alignment.