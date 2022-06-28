SOMERON – Two high-ranking positions in municipal government are opening up following the announced retirements of the Somerton city administrator and the city’s longtime fire chief.
City Administrator Jerry Cabrera notified the Somerton City Council late last week his retirement will be effective in August, while Paul De Anda’s last day as fire chief is Thursday.
The city has begun accepting applications from candidates for the two posts.
Cabrera, who has served as city administrator since September 2020, did not respond immediately to a request for comment, but Somerton Vice Mayor Miguel Villalpando confirmed he is retiring.
“He is reaching his retirement years under the state plan,” Villalpando said. “He notified us of that last week. He told us that he wants to spend more time with his family, and, for my part, I understand his reasons, because serving as administrator requires a lot of time.”
Villalpando said Cabrera has performed commendably in the post, and said the city hopes to find a good candidate in time to make an easy transition between administrators.
De Anda announced his retirement earlier this month.
“I am retiring from the post on Thursday. I have spent 34 years as a firefighter and nearly 28 years as chief of the department in Somerton.”