SOMERTON – The Somerton City Council has approved a nearly $38 million budget for the new fiscal year that includes funding to help spur development on the city’s west side and sets aside money for pay raises to retain municipal employees.
Thanks in part to stimulus money received from the federal government, the spending plan represents a $11 million increase over last year’s budget.
The council approved the 2021-22 fiscal year budget on a unanimous council vote. The new fiscal year began at the start of this month, continuing to June 30, 2022.
Included in the new budget is a nearly $2.5 million allocation for the city to install water and sewer line to serve a future high school campus, the planned Parkview Commercial Center, new residential subdivisions and a multi-use park that will serve both students of the high school and the general public. The area where those developments are planned is located on the city’s west side, on land that is north of Main Street and west of Cesar Chavez Avenue.
The budget also earmarks funds for engineering and design work for the city’s Community Center, a project expected to take place over two years at a cost of around $1.3 million. The project includes the addition of an air-conditioning system to the center, at a cost of $184,000.
About $1.5 million is allocated for the installation of a third water storage tank to supply residents’ needs.
The council instructed the city staff to postpone some capital improvement projects until the following fiscal year so that more money could be allocated for infrastructure needs to sustained planned development on the west side.
The budget earmarks nearly $300,000 for the first phase of adjustments of salary ranges for those employees whose pay falls below what other cities in the area are playing for comparable jobs, among them police officers and firefighters.
“With this first phase we will be closer to the salaries that are offered for the same positions in our neighboring cities, where the majority of our employees are now going,” City Administrator Jerry Cabrera said. “We are also improving benefits because retaining them is not all an issue of pay.”
But even those employees whose pay ranges aren’t being adjusted for now will receive a 2% raise to cover cost of living increases.
The budget envisions a $40,000 increase in the city’s property tax levy this year, which would translated into an average $9 increase in each resident’s tax bill.
But Cabrera said that amount could come down, given that the council has instructed to staff to look at further budget adjustments that could reduce the increase to $4 per taxpayer.
“Those funds are necessary to be able to continue paying off loans for improvements to municipal infrastructure, but we want the impact on the families to be the least possible. The amount was established but it could be reduced, and we are going to review it soon.”