Somerton has found a new buyer for the building that formerly housed City Hall.
The Somerton City Council recently unanimously approved the sale of the building at the corner of Main Street and Somerton to Haxton Masonry of Yuma. The building has been closed since 2017, when the municipal government moved into a new City Hall building located a block north of the former site.
Under terms of the sale agreement, the city will sell the 18,580-square-foot building for $50,000 in return for the buyer spending a minimum of $250,000 to renovate the building for commercial use.
As part of the agreement, the renovation work must conform with the city’s downtown redevelopment plan, which seeks to preserve the historic character of storefronts and other buildings along Main Street.
“What the buyer proposed to us is consistent with what we want for that building: to conserve its historic value while attracting businesses that generate sales tax revenue for the city,” Somerton Vice Mayor Miguel Villalpando said.
The building served numerous decades as City Hall before being shuttered in 2017 after municipal government had outgrown it. A sales tax levied by the city is paying off the construction of the new City Hall.
The council previously approved selling the building to Romeo Saco of Yuma, but Villalpando said the sale fell through when the two parties could not agree on terms of the investment in renovation work.
He said one of the new buyer’s proposals is to restore the building as the site for a restaurant.
Under the terms of the agreement, Haxton has two years to begin renovation work at the building.