SOMERTON – Electric scooters will soon offer another option for people to get around in the city.
The Somerton City Council has approved a memorandum of understanding with Bird Rides Inc. to rent out scooters in Somerton for a year, beginning within weeks.
Bird will have 50 scooters available for rent in Somerton, in a service similar to what is already provided in Yuma and other cities.
Hector Tapia, Somerton’s economic development director, says city government will pay no money for the service that will offer an alternate mode of transportation around town to both residents and visitors.
“With this program we continue a progressive philosophy in the city by implementing innovative things that benefit the community,” he said. “In this case I think it will be very attractive and useful, above all for young people.”
The council approved the agreement following a recent presentation by Mike Butler, a representative of Bird Rides.
“The goal (of the scooter rental program) is to improve our communities and people’s lives,” he said. “We can do that by helping them get around to where they want or need to go.”
He said the perception is that scooters only serve in large cities, when, in fact, they have proved useful in small and medium-size cities.
The scooters operate by an app downloaded to a cellphone, and customers using credit cards that would pay an average of $1 per minute of use.
The service is aimed at users 18 and older, but 16-year-olds and 17-year-olds who present written parental permission can also rent them.
City Councilman Luis Galindo spoke out in favor of the scooter service.
“This is something that is already all over the United States, and it would improve the quality of life in our community,” he said. “I spoke with a student from the college and I saw him get excited because many times he doesn’t have a car to go from home to school.”
Still to be determined, said Tapia, are the locations where the scooters will be kept between rentals, but said the agreement would provide for their use throughout the city.
He said the city and Bird Rides will review their agreement at the end of a year’s period to determine whether to renew it.