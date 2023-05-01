SOMERTON – The city has approved a nearly 10-acre residential subdivision on Somerton’s west side.
The Somerton City Council recently approved the final map for Somerton 1898, a 53-lot subdivision that Somerton Properties LLC plans to develop on the southeast corner of Tumbaga Loop and Main Street.
The site is located next to the future site of a planned apartment complex to be built by the same developers, Somerton Community Development Director Saul Albor said.
Elizabeth Carpenter, owner and realtor for the project, said she is working with David Loo to develop the subdivision of single-family homes.
“We’re excited to be able to have some more residences in Somerton to facilitate future growth in the city,” she said.
The subdivision takes its name from the year of Somerton’s founding.
Carpenter work on underground utilities and streets is expected to begin in about a month.
Somerton 1898 is part of what city officials foresee as a future trend of development on Somerton’s west side, where the Yuma Union High School District and where the city is developing the Parkview Commerce Center. The subdivision site is also located next to the Somerton Elementary School District’s newly opened Bravie T. Soto Elementary School.
City officials said the Somerton 1898 will the first new residential subdivision to be developed in Somerton in several years.
“We hope that (Somerton 1898) will be the first of various subdivisions that come to the city,” Albor said.