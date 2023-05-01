SOMERTON (copy)

This map shows the location of the planned Somerton 1898 residential subdivision.

 courtesy MAP

SOMERTON – The city has approved a nearly 10-acre residential subdivision on Somerton’s west side.

The Somerton City Council recently approved the final map for Somerton 1898, a 53-lot subdivision that Somerton Properties LLC plans to develop on the southeast corner of Tumbaga Loop and Main Street.

