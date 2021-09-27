SOMERTON – It probably came as no surprise, given all that already went into bringing a high school to Somerton, but the city has approved the rezoning of the site for the future campus.
The Somerton City Council voted unanimously to approve government district zoning for 76.11 acres on the city’s northwest site, allowing for what will be the seventh campus in the Yuma Union High School District.
Somerton officials and residents have long sought a campus of the city’s own for their children, who currently commute to Kofa or Cibola high schools in Yuma.
The parcel on the Somerton’s west site, previously zoned for agricultural use, was identified by the district and the city several years ago as the preferred site for the campus, and the district acquired the land in 2017.
Located north of Main Street, west of Cesar Chavez Avenue and south of Jefferson Street, the future school site is next to the planned location of a planned city park with athletic facilities that will be shared by students and Somerton residents.
The rezoning process for the land had begun more than a year ago, but, said city officials, got held up during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Groundbreaking to kick off construction of the new campus is slated to take place in November.
In 2015, voters in the high school district approved a $79 million bond issue that included about $20 million in bonds for construction of the high school.
But with rising construction costs, acquisition of the land and other costs associated with opening the school factored in, the district didn’t have enough money, and sought additional funding from the state.
In July, Gov. Doug Ducey and state lawmakers approved another $33 million, to be allocated over two fiscal years, to cover the remaining costs of the school.
Designed for 3,000 students, the campus will be accessible by vehicles from Cesar Chavez and Jefferson Street.