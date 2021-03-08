SOMERTON – The city could begin in April offering sales of lots on 20 acres of city-owned property set aside for future businesses, Somerton’s economic development director says.
The Somerton City Council recently gave unanimous approval to the final map for the Park View Commercial Center, slated to be developed at 1298 W. Main St., on the city’s west side.
The site is split into eight lots, one of which has been reserved by Sunset Health, a non-profit health provider that wants to build a two-story 24,000-square-foot clinic. The other lot is committed to an unnamed private developer.
Hector Tapia, Somerton’s economic development director, said the city can start offering the lots for sale for commercial use once the subdivision is recorded with the Yuma County Recorder’s Office.
“In April will begin selling lots, starting with the two developers with whom we have working to bring in their projects,” he said.
The city hopes to spur growth of its commercial sector by marketing land on the west side, in the same area as a future high school campus to be built by the Yuma Union High School District.
But one person in the audience at the council meeting, Charlotte Thomas, spoke out against the development, saying it is contrary to the goal stated in the city’s general land of preserving agricultural land.
“The city’s general play states the value of agriculture,” she said. “This goes totally against that stated value and against the preservation and improvement of agriculture.”
She urged the city to steer commercial development to vacant lots in the city’s downtown rather that take up farmland on the west side.
The 20-acre site, bounded by land previously under cultivation, is part of a total 55 acres that includes a site for a future city athletic complex and park serving both residents and students of the future high school. The high school district plans to build the campus on an adjacent parcel to the north.
“The use of commercial land is (provided for) in the general plan approved by voters,” Tapia said. “Somerton is surrounded by very fertile agricultural land, but the city’s growth is continuing. The same thing is happening in other cities that are growing on land previously used for agriculture.”
Tapia said each developer who wants to buy a lot in the Park View subdivision will have to enter into an agreement with the city that sets out the each side’s obligation, including how much of the cost of infrastructure will be assumed by each.
Those agreements, as they are drawn up, will be approved individually by the council.