SOMERTON – Voting took place peacefully Tuesday in south Yuma County as residents cast votes not only in presidential, congressional and local races but also chose among school board candidates and decided the fate of two ballot questions in Somerton.
One of the measures before Somerton voters was Proposition 414, a “home rule” measure that would allow city government to continue setting the amount of its annual budget, rather than comply with state-imposed spending limits.
State law requires the city to seek voter approval every four years to retain the flexibility of home rule.
According to initial returns, the measure to preserve home rule was winning by a margin of 1,490 votes in favor to 949 votes against.
Somerton Vice Mayor Martha Garcia said passage of the measure is essential for the city to be able to continue providing programs and services at the level expected by residents. Rejection of the measure, she said, would force the city to make dramatic budget cuts.
“(The proposition) permits us to manage our own budget limit and not be tied at the hands by what the state tells us.”
Also winning approval in Somerton was Proposition 415, the proposed general plan guiding the city’s growth and development for the next 10 years.
According to initial returns Tuesday night, the proposition was winning approval, 1,689 votes for and 293 against.
Meanwhile in San Luis, Ariz., initial returns showed voters re-electing two incumbents on the Gadsden Elementary School District’s governing board.
Incumbent Rosa Varela received the most votes among three candidates competing for two seats on the board that oversees elementary schools in San Luis and Gadsden.
She had 2,418 votes, followed by incumbent Tadeo de la Hoya with 2,233 votes. Gary Snyder, a businessman in San Luis making his first run at public office, trailed with 1,153 votes.
“I thank all the voters for the support that they continue giving me,” Varela said. “I am going to continue fighting for students to have a good education and the teachers to have better benefits so they remain in our district.”
De la Hoya, who is also the San Luis city administrator, echoed her comments.
“I am thankful for the vote of confidence of the people to continue for a fourth term on the board. I am ready to continue working as a team for the common good, so that our schools maintain the educational quality that we have now.”
Snyder said he will continue to be involved in the school system even if he does not win a board seat.
“I will continue going to (board) meetings of the district and asking that they open them to the public so that the people can ask questions. I don’t see a plan for the future for the district to get out of the educational crisis to improve (the schools) for our students.”