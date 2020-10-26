SOMERTON – The basketball court will be resurfaced in the first of several upgrades planned in response to complaints about neglect in Joe Muñoz Park.
The Somerton City Council recently approved a contract with Smart Construction Solutions of Somerton to complete the $31,000 refurbishing project in the park located in the city’s center.
Built several decades ago, the court on the park’s west side is showing cracks in the concrete and other signs of wear and age.
Somerton Parks and Recreation Director Jesus Meza said the court will be redone to allow for volleyball as well as basketball games, and will be equipped with a new scoreboard.
“It is the only outdoor athletic court that is city property,” he said, “and it’s no longer in good condition for use. It’s going to be restored so that it’s more attractive and functional, and to be able to encourage for activities there.”
The project is scheduled to be completed in December, followed by the construction of a security fence around the court.
Once completed, he said, the court will host volleyball and basketball tournaments organized by the parks and recreation department.
Most of the funding for the project, said Meza, is coming from donations from the Cocopah Tribe.
It is not the only improvement slated in the park. Meza said he will soon present a proposal to the council for adding an area in the center of the park for roller skater and skateboarders.
“We are trying to revitalize the park so that more people will use it,” he said. “We can’t let it be neglected. People have complained about its condition. With these improvements and with the more consistent maintenance that we are giving it now, Joe Muñoz Park will be more attractive and will better serve residents.”