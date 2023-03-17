SOMERTON – Somerton will mark its 105-year history as a city in not one but two celebrations on Saturday.
The city traditionally celebrates its founding in its annual Somerton Greater Days event, but on Saturday it is adding its first-ever Somerton Food Festival to the lineup of activities open to the public.
The inaugural food event will bring together dozens of restaurants and vendors offering a variety of fare to visitors, and will also feature a cooking competition and live music performances.
Somerton was founded in 1898, and City Hall this year decided to host separate but related events on the same day to celebrate the milestone, said Brissa Garcia, the city’s special events coordinator.
The traditional parade on Main Street has not been part of Somerton Greater Days for the past two years, but it will resume on Saturday, Garcia said.
Thirty-eight organizations, including nonprofit and government agencies, schools and service clubs, are slated to have floats, horses, marching bands and other entries in the parade.
The parade will begin at 9 a.m., traveling along Main Street from Cesar Chavez Avenue to State Avenue.
Then in a ceremony at 10:30 a.m. in front of the City Hall building on State Avenue, Mayor Gerardo Anaya and the Somerton City Council will cut a birthday cake and share it with those gathered.
Garcia said 53 restaurants and food vendors are expected to offer a variety of fare in open-air booths at the Food Festival that will take place from 5 p.m. to midnight at Council Avenue Park, 801 Council Ave.
Also planned is a cooking competition, with awards presented in the categories of Best Taco, Taco Throwdown, Sweets and Desserts, Sweet Tooth and Street Food.
Also featured will be live norteno music performances by area bands, among them Morros del Garage, Salmar and Grupo Rural.