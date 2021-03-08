SOMERTON – Somerton City Hall has reopened its doors to the public after being closed more than two months ago amid a spike in coronavirus cases.
The public will be required to continue wearing masks and practicing social distancing when coming to City Hall to pay utility bills or take care of other business with municipal government.
City Administrator Jerry Cabrera said a declining COVID-19 case rate and other factors showing diminishing infections led to the decision to reopen City Hall, effective this week.
“We have since a lower percentage of positivity in COVID-19 tests. Also we are taking into account that a majority of our employees in essential positions have already received at least the first dose of vaccine against the virus, and that studies of wastewater have turned up a very low presence of coronavirus or amounts that can’t be detected.”
He said the most recent reports of that 10 percent of tests for COVID-19 in Somerton are positive.
Located at 143 N. State Avenue, City Hall is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Residents were forced to do their business with the city by internet or phone beginning in mid-December as COVID-19 cases in the area spiked following the Thanksgiving holiday.
Cabrera said a maximum of 10 people will be allowed in City Hall’s reception area at any time and that all will be required to maintain a distance of 6 feet from one another. Masks will be required and use of hand sanitizer will be recommended.
“I believe we believe we are beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel with the pandemic, but the restrictions recommended by (the Centers for Disease Control) will continue at least until the end of the year.”
He said city officials, meanwhile, are considering at when and how Somerton parks and athletic fields can be reopened.