SOMERTON – City offices here, having recently reopened two days a week, could expand their public hours, depending on the rate of new coronavirus infections in the area.
Following several months of closure prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic, City Hall opened municipal offices to the public Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Somerton City Council could decide as early as this week whether to increase the number of days offices are open.
More than 4,400 coronavirus cases have been recorded among people living in Somerton and other areas in the 85350 zip code, the second-highest number in Yuma County.
Nonetheless, said Somerton City Administrator Jerry Cabrera, recent trends may justify reopening city offices more days during the week.
“We are seeing the numbers of positive cases fall in our zip code area. Previously (Somerton accounted) for up to 50 percent (of cases), but the most recent reports indicate that we are at 10 percent. If it continues like that, we are going to look at opening one or two additional days to the public” per week.
Since Somerton City Hall reopened Oct. 20 for two days a week, the number of residents coming into municipal aoffices has been minimal, with no more than three people being allowed in any one area at the same time, he said.
Cabrera said the restrictions placed on public access has prompted more residents to use the telephone, internet or drop box outside of City Hall to make bill payments or take care of other business.
People who do visit city offices have their temperatures checked, are offered hand sanitizer, and are required to wear masks and practice social distancing.
Those measures will remain in place throughout the pandemic, Cabrera said.
Meanwhile, the city of San Luis, Ariz., reopened its offices to the public Oct. 5. City Hall is open Mondays through Thursdays from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Visitors are required to wear masks and practice social distancing. The senior center in San Luis, which is operated by the city government, as well as city-owned recreational facilities remain closed.