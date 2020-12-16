SOMERTON – Two months after partially reopening, city offices in Somerton have closed to the public a second time amid a second wave of COVID-19.
The city announced Friday it would allow access to its offices only to people who have previously scheduled an appointment with city officials, or who have matters that can’t be handled by phone or over the internet.
“We have seen that the numbers of COVID-19 cases are going up very high in the county and in the area, and we don’t want to expose (city) employees or the public to infection, so we decided to take this measure indefinitely,” City Administrator Jerry Cabrera said.
Somerton, along with Yuma County government and other municipalities in the county, first closed their offices to the public in the spring as coronavirus cases began to climb in the spring.
Wits case numbers leveling off by October, Somerton reopened its offices to the public on Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. It imposed limits on the number of people allowed inside at the same time.
The decision to close the offices a second time comes as Somerton records the second-highest infection rate among cities in the county. As of Monday, there were 7,236 confirmed coronavirus cases among people living within Somerton’s 85350 zip code.
The closure order applies to all Somerton city offices except the Public Safety Building, which houses the police and fire departments.
Cabrera said city officials will look at COVID-19 case rate in January to determine whether it is safe to reopen the offices.
One of the conditions set by the city for reopening is that Somerton maintain a positivity rate of 10 percent or lower among all residents tested for a period of 10 consecutive days.
Cabrera said residents who have matters demanding personal attention can schedule appointments by calling respective city offices directly.
For more information about the office closures the public can visit the city’s website, somertonaz.gov, or call 928-722-7330.