SOMERTON – Twenty years ago today, Somerton and the Cocopah nation formed the fire department that today serves both the city and the tribe.
“This is a unique collaboration of two governments that united resources and visions,” Somerton Mayor Gerardo Anaya said, marking the milestone in a recent celebration that brought together city officials with Cocopah President Sherry Cordova, Vice President Rosa Long and tribal council member Neil White.
“Today we have a department that serves the two communities – that is something we should be proud of,” Anaya added.
And, the Somerton Cocopah Fire Department may be the only one of its kind in the nation dedicated to serving both a city and an adjacent tribe, said Paul De Anda, a Somerton native who serves as the department’s chief.
“This is an association that, from everywhere I have checked, is the only one in the nation,” he said. “There’s no other city that has joined with a federally recognized tribal government to form a fire department.”
Somerton and the tribe each had its own fire department, De Anda said, but the joint department grew out of discussions he had had with Darrell Thomas, the Cocopahs’ assistant fire chief at the time, about the possibility of pooling resources to provide a better level of service to both communities.
On June 19, 2001, then-Somerton Mayor Agustin Tumbaga and Cordova signed an intergovernmental agreement combining the two agencies.
The newly combined fire department started out with 16 firefighters. But as a unified department with a large coverage area to serve, De Anda said, it became eligible for a wider range of grants from state or federal sources, including one from the Federal Emergency Management Administration in 2018 that allowed it to hire six new firefighters, bringing the total to 24.
In 2007, the fire department moved with the Somerton Police Department into the city’s newly constructed Public Safety Building on Main Street. The department has also added new ambulances and firefighting vehicles to its fleet.
That same year, the city and the tribe signed a new intergovernmental agreement to maintain the department as a joint venture.
In 2016, the Somerton Cocopah Fire Department expanded its role when its paramedics began making routine visits to the homes of the elderly and other residents with health problems to check on their well-being. The visits, done in a collaborative effort with Regional Center for Border Health, earned honors from the Arizona Rural Health Association.
De Anda credits Thomas, who died in 2001, and leaders of the city and tribe with having the vision to make an idea for a joint department a reality.
“Twenty years ago, there was that vision and it was really grand,” Cordova said during the recent celebration of the anniversary, “and we hope it continues for another 20 years and longer. Somerton is our home, it’s been my home since birth, and I am proud over our relation between the tribe and the city.”