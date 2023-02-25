SOMERTON – The city has finished repairs to the second of its two water storage tanks, and is getting ready to build a third tank to meet the needs of its growing population.
The city in 2020 began work to refurbish the first of its two 1.2 million-gallon tanks that Somerton officials were in need of refurbishing after decades of use. Work on the first tank was completed in 2021.
The cost of fixing the second came to $960,000, paid for in part with an allocation of $380,000 of federal funds secured with the help of U.S. Rep. Raul Grijalva earlier this year.
"The project officially wrapped up two weeks ago and currently the No. 2 tank is in service," said Carmen Juarez, Somerton's deputy city administrator.
Meanwhile, design of the third tanks is close to completion, Juarez said, and the city will accept bids as soon as May for its construction.
The city is faced with the prospect of expanding its water capacity as a result of an anticipated surge in residential and commercial growth on Somerton's west side, where a high school and a commercial center are now under construction.