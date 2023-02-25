SOMERTON – The city has finished repairs to the second of its two water storage tanks, and is getting ready to build a third tank to meet the needs of its growing population.

The city in 2020 began work to refurbish the first of its two 1.2 million-gallon tanks that Somerton officials were in need of refurbishing after decades of use. Work on the first tank was completed in 2021.

