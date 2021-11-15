By PHOTOS BY CESAR NEYOY
Corn and all corned-based foods were the subject of a celebration at Somerton’s Corn Festival on November 6. The event bought together vendors serving a variety of dishes made from corn, and included live entertainment, children’s rides and a car show hosted by Mi Vida Car Club. Somerton Education Inc. hosts the event as an annual fund-raiser to pay for extracurricular activities at a future Somerton high school. The groundbreaking ceremony for the new campus located on Somerton’s west side took place concurrently with the Corn Festival.