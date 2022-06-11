The Somerton City Council has given approval to begin architectural design and engineering work for the expansion of the Somerton Community Center.
LAST Architects has received a contract of nearly $215,000 to design the expansion.
Still to be decided is whether the new building will be located next to the existing Somerton Community Center at 801 E. Main St., or whether it will be a satellite facility located next to the city’s Cultural Center at the corner of Canal Street and Council Avenue.
The 8,000-square-feet building will accommodate recreation and athletic program for teens and adults, although City Administrator Jerry Cabrera said it can double as a shelter and be used to provide food and medical services to residents in the event of a public emergency.
He said the initial months of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 demonstrated the need for such an emergency center.
Last June, the city earmarked funds in this fiscal year’s budget for the design and engineering phase of the expansion that is ultimately expected to cost $1.3 million.
Design and engineering work is expected to take one year.