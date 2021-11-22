SOMERTON – The former City Hall here could house several businesses in the short term, if the city finalizes an agreement with an investor whose proposal was unveiled at a recent City Council meeting.
Following a closed door session, Somerton City Council voted to approve a resolution authorizing the sale of the building to Romeo Saco of Yuma. The vote came after the city previously sought proposals from potential buyers.
Somerton officials said the city could finalize the sale of the 18,580-square-foot at Main Street and State Avenue to Saco for $250,000 by December.
Mayor Gerardo Anaya said Saco’s proposal to lease space in the building to businesses is in keeping with the city’s redevelopment plan for the historic downtown.
“The intention is that the building have a use in bringing in sales tax revenue to the city and that its historical identity be preserved.”
That plan, adopted in 2017, spells out that the original facades of buildings along Main and adjacent streets in the downtown be maintained.
The original City Hall, which housed municipal government over many decades, was closed in 2017 when the city moved its offices into a larger building about a block north on State Avenue.
Saco, whose family owns car washes, commercial complexes, apartments and parking site for recreational vehicles in Yuma, proposes to divide the interior into separate spaces for lease by a restaurant, a marijuana dispensary, a real estate office and tobacco shop. He said he has prospects for all four uses.
Saco’s proposal include several design concepts for the building, and Somerton City Administrator Jerry Cabera said the final design plan will be unveiled at a future council meeting.